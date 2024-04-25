Centre orchestrating ‘5G scam’, says Sanjay Singh

New Delhi: In a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of orchestrating a “5G scam” to favour his capitalist allies.



Singh’s allegations come in response to the BJP-led government’s recent move to seek Supreme Court approval for the allocation of spectrum through an administrative process.

Singh lambasted the BJP, labelling it as the “biggest corrupt party” and asserting that it has shown no hesitation in facilitating corruption. He highlighted instances such as the controversial electoral bonds and the waiver of significant sums of money for select industrialists as evidence of the BJP’s complicity in corruption.

Singh pointed out the BJP’s previous opposition to the ‘first come, first served’ policy for spectrum allocation, stating, “The BJP was raising its voice and repeatedly saying that this procedure is not right.” He emphasised the significance of the Supreme Court’s 2012 ruling, which mandated the allocation of spectrum through auction, thereby rejecting the ‘first come, first served’ approach.

Singh accused the Modi government of hypocrisy for reversing its stance on spectrum allocation, stating, “Modi ji and his government have been exposed today in front of the entire country.” He criticised the government’s decision to suspend 150 MPs and pass the ‘first come, first served’ policy, which they had previously opposed vehemently.

Furthermore, Singh denounced Modi’s alleged favouritism towards his friends and associates, declaring, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ready to sacrifice everything not for the country but for his friends.” He accused Modi of shielding corrupt individuals, including those associated with NCP leader Ajit Pawar, whose wife Sunetra Pawar was allegedly involved in a massive scam.

Singh vowed to hold the government accountable, stating, “The day the INDIA alliance government is formed, every single rupee will be accounted for, and all the money will be taken back from these dishonest people.”

In conclusion, Singh urged the public and political parties to unite against what he described as the BJP’s attempts to perpetrate a “mega 5G scam,” emphasising the need to prevent the exploitation of national resources for personal gain.