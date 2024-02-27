Centre extends ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu Kashmir, for five years

The Union Government on Tuesday extended the ban on 'Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu Kashmir' (JeI) as an 'Unlawful Association' for an additional five years under Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 1967.

The decision, announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, reinforces the government's commitment to a 'policy of zero tolerance' against terrorism and separatism. The ban on JeI was first imposed on February 28, 2019, and this extension comes after a thorough evaluation of the organisation's activities.

Shah stated in a post on a micro-blogging platform: "The government has extended the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu Kashmir for five years as it is found continuing its activities against the security, integrity, and sovereignty of the nation. Anyone threatening the security of the nation will face ruthless measures."

The government further accused JeI of actively engaging in activities that foster terrorism and propagate anti-India sentiments, contributing to the promotion of secessionism in the region of Jammu and Kashmir. This is deemed prejudicial to the sovereignty, security, and integrity of India. Numerous criminal cases have been registered against the organisation and its members under various sections of the law, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, of 1967.

The decision to extend the ban underscores the government's commitment to curbing activities that pose a threat to national security. The Home Minister emphasised that the organisation's persistence in fomenting terrorism and anti-India propaganda necessitated the extension of the ban. Amit Shah asserted that the government remains resolute in taking stringent measures against those who pose a threat to the nation's security.

The Gazette Notification Number S.O. 1069(E), dated 28th February 2019, marked the imposition of the previous ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu Kashmir. The organisation's continued involvement in activities contrary to national interests has led to the decision to extend the prohibition for an additional five years.