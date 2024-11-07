Centre doubles penalties for stubble burning in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on Wednesday announced amendments to the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Rules, 2023, concerning the imposition, collection, and utilisation of environmental compensation for stubble burning.

Under the revised rules, farmers with less than two acres of land will now face a penalty of Rs 5,000 for burning stubble. Those with land between two and five acres will be fined Rs 10,000, while farmers with over five acres of land will pay Rs 30,000. The amendment seeks to standardise the penalty structure, taking into account farmers with smaller landholdings.

This decision comes amid rising pollution levels in the national capital, with the AQI approaching ‘severe’ levels in multiple areas.

The average Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city was recorded at 362 on Thursday, according to the CPCB.