Centre discriminated against Delhi govt the most: Akhilesh Yadav

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav visited Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi at the LNJP Hospital here on Wednesday and said the problems of chief ministers have increased ever since the BJP came to power at the Centre.



He was speaking to media persons after visiting the senior Aam Aadmi Party leader who was hospitalised on Tuesday due to her worsening health conditions while on an indefinite hunger strike to demand water for the national Capital amid its ongoing scarcity.

“I came to enquire about the health of Delhi Water minister Atishi. She is not only brave but also knows how to fight for the people. She has been constantly fighting to solve the problems of Delhi,” Yadav said.

Since the BJP has formed the government, the problems

of CMs have increased, the Samajwadi Party chief alleged.

“The Centre has discriminated against the Delhi government most. Kejriwal formed government and worked to improve health, education and other facilities but obstacles were created,” he added.

Yadav also claimed that the CBI has been framing those who pose a threat to the BJP.

“Now, when he started getting relief from various quarters, he has been framed to prevent him from coming out of prison. CBI has been framing those who pose a threat to them (BJP).

“Misuse of the CBI and other institutions led to voting against the BJP. They just scraped through from being wiped out,” Yadav added.

Atishi, who holds multiple portfolios in the Delhi government, was admitted to the emergency ICU at the Lok Nayak Hospital, and doctors said Tuesday that her condition was stable.