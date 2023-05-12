‘Centre & Delhi govt need to cooperate with each other’

New Delhi: The Centre and the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCTD) government share a unique federal relationship and they need to cooperate with each other to enhance the spirit of federalism and democracy, the Supreme Court said on Thursday.



Observing that NCTD is not subsumed in the unit of the Union merely because it is not a State’,” a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said principles of federalism and democracy are interlinked and work together in synergy to secure to all citizens justice, liberty, equality and dignity and to promote fraternity among them.

The people’s choice of government is linked with the capability of that government to make decisions for their welfare, it said.