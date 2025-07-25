Centre clears Aqua Line Extension to Bodaki MMTH, work to begin on ₹416-crore project

Noida: The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) on Thursday said that they have received the Central government’s final approval for the extension of Aqua line metro to Multimodal Transport Hub (MMTH) in Bodaki village of Greater Noida. The move follows the earlier approval of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) by the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet reinforcing a joint commitment toward improved urban connectivity and infrastructure development, said officials.

According to officials, the extension, approved by both the central and state governments, includes two new stations: Junpat Village and Boraki. The total cost of the 2.60 kilometer extension is estimated at Rs 416.34 crore. “The Boraki MMTH is set to become a major transit hub integrating an Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT), a Railway Passenger Terminal, and a Bus Terminal, making this metro link critical for seamless multimodal connectivity,” said Mahendra Prasad, Executive Director, NMRC. “With all the approvals now in place, the project is expected to be completed within 3 years. This extension will ease commuting between Noida and Greater Noida, promote public transport usage, and contribute to sustainable, environment-friendly urban growth. Topographical survey of the proposed alignment has been completed and geotechnical investigation has been taken up. Based upon the approval we williiate land acquisition from Greater Noida Authority,” added Prasad.

The officer further informed that the project will be implemented by NMRC Ltd. under a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) structure. “The Government of India will invest 20 per cent amounting to Rs 70. 59 crores in the project, the state government will have 24 per cent share worth Rs 91. 08 crores while NMRC will will borrow Rs 211. 80 crores as loan from banks and NCRPB. Both the Noida and Greater Noida Authority will fund Rs 10. 44 crores which will be used to purchase land,” Prasad said.

Detailing on the status of Metro line extension from Sector 51 to Knowledge Park-V in Greater Noida, NMRC’s Executive Director said that the modified DPR of the project was approved by Government of Uttar Pradesh (GoUP) on November 29, 2024, thereafter, the ‘DPR was forwarded to Government of India.

“The DPR was presented by NMRC in the 94h meeting of the Network Planning Group on May 28, 2025. As a matter of merit, the project has been recommended by the Network Planning Group. The PIB meeting for the appraisal of the project is expected to be scheduled soon for the recommendation of the Project,” Prasad further said.

Apart from this, the DPR of the metro extension from Setor-142 (Noida) to Botanical Garden (Noida) was approved by the UP government on June 28, 2024. The DPR was sent to the MoHUA, GoI for approval on July 2, 2024.