Centre can bring similar ordinance in K’taka: AAP

The central government can also bring the ordinance on control of services in Karnataka and other states in the future, Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Wednesday, a day after Congress’ Ajay Maken strongly opposed extending any support to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the issue.

Speaking to the reporters here, Bharadwaj said, “Ajay Maken has been rejoicing over their Karnataka victory but he should remember that the Centre can bring similar ordinance in Karnataka tomorrow and take away the powers of police there. What will they do then? The Congress has become alive after we raised this issue of ordinance, else who knows Ajay Maken here?”

Reacting to the AAP leader’s statement, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said the Centre cannot bring similar ordinance in other states and that state government laws and powers have been “clearly defined by the Constitution.” Bhardawaj further stated that the Congress is a national party and they will take a decision about the ordinance matter ddconsidering their gains and losses.