Centre allows Aadhaar authentication for registration for births and deaths

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a gazette notification allowing the office of Registrar General and Census Commissioner to perform Aadhaar authentication for birth and death registrations.

In April this year, MeitY proposed changes in the existing rules to enable Aadhaar authentication by private companies to promote ease of living for residents and enable better access to services.

In a draft amendment to the Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance rules, MeitY had said that it is proposed that any entity other than a Government Ministry or Department that desires to use Aadhaar authentication for the purpose of promoting ease of living and enabling better access to services, or usage of digital platforms to ensure good governance, or preventing dissipation of social welfare benefits, or enabling innovation and spread of knowledge, it shall prepare a proposal giving a justification as to how the authentication sought is for one of the said purposes and in the interest of State and submit the same to the concerned Ministry or Department of the Central Government in respect of Central subjects and of the State Government in respect of State subjects.

“Now, therefore, in exercise of powers conferred under sub-section (3) of section 3 of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969 (18 of 1969), the Registrar General and Census Commissioner, MHA, having been authorised by the MeitY, hereby directs that the Registrar, appointed under sub-section (1) of section 7 of said Act, shall be allowed to perform Yes or No Aadhaar authentication, on a voluntary basis, for verification of Aadhaar number being collected along with other details as sought in the reporting forms of births or deaths, as the case may be, for the purpose of establishing the identity of child, parent and the informant in case of births, and of the parent, spouse and the informant in case of deaths during registration of births or deaths,” the notification said.

“The state government and Union territory administration shall adhere to the guidelines with respect to the use of Aadhaar authentication as laid down by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY),” it stated.