Centralised monitoring of water supply from July 1

New Delhi: The Delhi government will soon monitor water consumption in the Capital based on European Standards and adopt SCADA systems to ensure efficient water distribution and meet the growing demand of various localities.



The Delhi government is implementing the SCADA system to manage water supply in the city, a system used in China, France, Central Europe, and Italy. In order to achieve the target the government will install flow metres across the city, a process that will be expedited to completion by December 31, 2023, promised Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has already installed approximately 352 flow metres at the primary level and aims to install around 108 more.

The initiative will help track and optimise water usage and promote responsible consumption habits among the residents and with real-time data and comprehensive insights into water consumption patterns, the Government will be better equipped to address shortages, detect leakages, and implement necessary measures to sustainably manage water resources. The DJB will commence centralised monitoring of water supply throughout the city from July 1, 2023.

During the review meeting on Thursday, the CM sought an update on the progress of flow metre installations from the DJB officials and set a deadline for the installation of flow metres on primary and secondary UGRs (Underground Reservoirs) to ensure comprehensive information and availability of water supply.

The CM issued strict instructions to DJB officials, urging them to expedite the installation of flow metres on essential pipeline lines. He also directed officials to ensure that the data from all flow metres is displayed centrally, enabling regular monitoring to control the unequal distribution of water.

According to the CM’s timeline, applications for bids will be invited within the next 22 days, and work allocation will be completed by August 20, 2023. As the supply of materials progresses, flow metre installations will be carried out accordingly. Additionally, testing and commissioning of the flow metres will be conducted on strict timelines as well.

The Delhi Jal Board’s assessment revealed a lack of proper records regarding available water. Although water is being supplied to different areas of the city, it is not being recorded in the audit system of the

Board. The main water lines that used to serve these areas have been tapped and redistributed to different locations. Consequently, many areas receive water at low pressure or no water at all.