Central Zone set for sanitation revamp

New Delhi: The Delhi Municipal Corporation has approved a major initiative to improve the deteriorating sanitation system in the Central Zone following demands from the Indraprastha Vikas Party).

Senior IVP leaders and municipal councillors Mukesh Goyal and Hemchand Goyal said they met Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh and Standing Committee Chairman Satya Sharma on Monday to raise concerns over poor sanitation. “We demanded immediate action and the assignment of sanitation work in the Central Zone to a capable agency. The Mayor and Standing Committee Chairman assured us that a meeting with municipal officials was convened, and orders have been issued to address the issue,” said Mukesh Goyal.

The two leaders have repeatedly highlighted the sanitation crisis, with Hemchand Goyal raising the matter in the Central Zone meeting last Friday. They blamed the previous AAP administration for the situation, alleging that cancelled contracts and stalled initiatives during AAP’s tenure led to the current civic distress.