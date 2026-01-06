Central Zone: MCD intensifies on-ground action against air pollution

New Delhi: Intensifying its fight against deteriorating air quality, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has launched sustained on-ground action against air pollution in the Central Zone, focusing on strict monitoring and enforcement at pollution hotspots.

The civic body said the initiative aims to address pollution sources at the ground level and improve overall air quality in densely populated areas.

According to an official update, teams from the MCD are conducting regular inspections across the zone to identify violations contributing to air pollution.

These include checks on construction sites, waste handling practices, road dust, and other activities known to aggravate particulate pollution. Action is being taken against defaulters to ensure compliance with prescribed environmental norms.

Officials said the drive is part of a broader strategy to combine enforcement with continuous monitoring, especially during periods when air quality tends to worsen. Special emphasis is being laid on visible, on-site action to deter repeat violations and ensure accountability among stakeholders.

The MCD underlined that such measures are essential to mitigate pollution at its source rather than relying solely on reactive responses. Coordinated efforts by field staff, enforcement teams and supervisory officials are being undertaken to sustain the impact of the drive.

The civic body reiterated its commitment to a cleaner and greener capital under its ‘Clean Delhi, Green Delhi’ campaign. Citizens were urged to cooperate with authorities by adhering to pollution control norms and reporting violations. Officials said sustained civic participation, along with strict enforcement, remains key to achieving long-term improvements in Delhi’s air quality.