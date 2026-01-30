Central Secretariat set to become triple Metro interchange: DMRC

New Delhi: In a major boost to Delhi Metro’s network integration, the Central Secretariat Metro Station is set to emerge as a triple interchange facility with the approval of Phase V(A) corridors, promising faster, smoother and more convenient travel for thousands of daily commuters and visitors in Central Delhi.



According to an official statement, “With the approval of Delhi Metro’s Phase V(A) corridors, the Central Secretariat Metro Station will emerge as a triple interchange facility, significantly enhancing network integration and passenger convenience across the National Capital Region.” Currently serving as a crucial interchange between the Yellow and Violet Lines, the station caters to thousands of office-goers commuting to Central Delhi’s key administrative areas.

With Phase V(A), the station will additionally connect to the Magenta Line extension under the Central Vista Corridor (R.K. Ashram Marg–Indraprastha). “The Central Secretariat station will now provide connectivity to the Yellow Line, Violet Line and the Magenta Line extension,” the release stated, adding that the new link will ensure direct access to all Kartavya Bhawans. This is expected to benefit nearly 60,000 office-goers and around two lakh visitors daily.

Officials said the enhanced connectivity would not only improve last-mile access but also contribute to environmental sustainability. “This will further reduce pollution and usage of fossil fuels, enhancing ease of living,” the statement noted.

Triple interchange stations allow passengers to transfer seamlessly between three metro corridors at a single location, substantially cutting travel time and simplifying cross-city journeys. At present, Kashmere Gate remains the only operational triple interchange station, linking the Yellow, Violet and Red Lines. Several more triple interchange stations are in the pipeline.