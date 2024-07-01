Central govt’s investigative agencies misleading SC: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

New Delhi: AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday alleged that the Central government’s investigative agencies are misleading the Supreme Court.



Singh explained that while the trial court had granted bail to CM Arvind Kejriwal, declaring him innocent, Enforcement Directorate went to High Court and got stay on it.

“CM Arvind Kejriwal was sure to get bail from Supreme Court, then Modi government sent CBI and got him arrested,” Singh alleged.

The AAP leader pointed out that this is a blatant misuse of investigating agencies, stating that both the ED and CBI lack evidence against Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, the Prime Minister is acting against them for political malice. The INDIA Alliance plans to protest against the agencies in Parliament on Monday.

The Rajya Sabha MP said in a press conference at the party headquarters on Sunday that the country’s investigative agencies have become political weapons of the Central government. The investigative agencies of the central government are misleading even the Supreme Court.

“When Manish Sisodia’s bail was being heard in the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court told the ED that the investigation is going on for one and a half years, how long will you keep a person in jail. There cannot be an endless investigation. Then the ED told the Supreme Court that we will finish the trial in 6-8 months. The whole country knows that the ED had said that the entire trial would be over. Six months have passed, Manish Sisodia is still in jail. ED’s charge sheet has not been filed yet. The trial is far from starting,” Singh added.