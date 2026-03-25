Central Delhi water to be restored in phases

New Delhi: Water supply in several parts of Central Delhi is set to be restored in phases after disruption at the Chandrawal Water Works-II, with Delhi’s Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Tuesday conducting an on-site inspection of the affected pump house.

The disruption occurred on March 22 after a 600 mm diameter backwash pipeline burst near the facility, causing flooding in the low-lying pump house area and leading to a complete

shutdown of operations. The installation is a key source of potable water supply to central areas, including those under NDMC.