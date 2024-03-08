‘Central agencies trying to bulldoze Pak Hindu refugees’ houses in city’

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday slammed Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena and the BJP for the demolition drives being carried out in the national Capital and said it would



not allow bulldozing of Pakistani Hindu refugees’ homes in north Delhi’s Majnu Ka

Tila area.

A day earlier, locals claimed that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had issued notices to Hindu refugees from Pakistan, who live near

Gurdwara Majnu Ka Tila on the Yamuna floodplain, to vacate the place.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the BJP-led Centre’s DDA was targeting thousands of Hindu refugees from Pakistan.

“Central government agencies, be it DDA, Land and Development Office (L&DO), the Railways or the Archaeological Survey of India, are continuously involved in demolishing the homes of people living in Delhi’s slums.

“In this, the biggest role has been played by the DDA and L&DO, which come directly under the jurisdiction of the Delhi L-G,” he claimed.

There was no immediate reaction from the L-G’s office over the AAP’s charges.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said it was regrettable that AAP leaders were involved in “dirty politics” over the judicial orders of the Nation Green Tribunal evicting Pakistani Hindu refugees living on the Yamuna floodplain.

He said that as soon as leaders of the refugees apprised the BJP about the eviction notice late last night, they immediately took up the matter with the Lt. Governor and got eviction scheduled for Thursday stalled.

The Lt. Governor has assured them that the Hindu Refugees will not be evicted without an alternative accommodation, he said. The Delhi BJP said its unit in Chandni Chowk has been offering support to the refugees in their hour of need.

At the press conference, Bharadwaj alleged that Pakistani Hindu refugees living in the Majnu Ka Tila area have been told to vacate the place and DDA is going to bulldoze their homes.

“I want to know what enmity the L-G has with the poor people living in slums in different parts of Delhi,” he said.