Centipede in ice-cream tub ordered online, claims Noida woman

Noida: A woman here has claimed she has found a centipede inside an ice-cream tub she ordered through an instant delivery app, said food safety officials, who have launched a probe into the matter.

In a post on X on June 15, the woman, who identified herself as Deepa Devi, shared a picture showing the insect inside the ice-cream tub of a popular brand and appealed to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India to take action.

The Noida food safety department has collected samples of the brand’s ice-cream from the store of the instant delivery company for testing, the officials said.

“Sample has been taken and sent to the laboratory for testing. We are under process of registering the matter with regard violation of provisions of the Food Safety Act, 2006,” Chief Food Safety Officer Akshay Goyal said.

He said the food safety department took suo motu cognisance of the woman’s social media post and reached out to her.

The packaging date printed on the ice-cream tub was April 15, 2024, and the expiry date April 15, 2025, according to the official.

“The matter is under investigation now. All facts would be confirmed only once the lab reports are received by us,” Goyal said.

He also added that people can approach the food safety department’s

office in Surajpur if they have any concern about food items in Noida and Greater Noida. pti