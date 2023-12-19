Censure motion introduced against BJP MP Manoj Tiwari in Delhi Assembly

New Delhi: AAP’s chief whip in the Delhi Assembly Dilip Pandey on Monday introduced a censure motion against BJP MP Manoj Tiwari for allegedly citing “wrong facts” in Parliament over a demolition drive in Burari.



Legislators of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) indulged in a blame game over the issue.

While BJP MLAs alleged that local AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha was not present at the scene and Tiwari stayed there till late night to save the houses of people, Pandey said he, along with the Burari MLA had gone to Burari.

AAP MLA Rakhi Birla further alleged that Tiwari “misled and scared” the local people by telling them that there houses would be demolished.

Meanwhile, BJP legislator Mohan Singh Bisht said if someone is not a member of the Assembly, his/her name should be brought up for discussions.

He also supported Tiwari’s stand on the issue.