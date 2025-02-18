Celebratory gunfire at Noida wedding claims life of toddler

NOIDA: A two-and-a-half year old boy was killed during celebratory firing at a wedding procession in Sector 49 Police Station area of Noida on Sunday night.

According to police, the incident took place around 10 pm in Aghapur village when a wedding procession was underway at the residence of Balveer Singh, a local. Somebody from the Baarat discharged a firearm in air during the procession and the bullet struck the child, resulting in his death.

Police said that Vikas Sharma, a native of Bulandshahr and his family were observing the wedding procession from their balcony when a bullet struck his child, Ansh Sharma. The boy was rushed to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead during treatment.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ram Badan Singh said during the procession a man, identified as Happy Singh, purporting to be from the groom’s village discharged the firearm.

“A child succumbed to injuries sustained from celebratory gunfire during a wedding procession in village Agahpur under Police Station Sector-49. An FIR has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita’s Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and the Arms Act. Efforts are being made to arrest the accused who is on the run,” said DCP Singh.

Following the incident, the marriage was halted and the groom, his father and uncle were arrested by police. The groom was kept in police custody for hours and was only let go after the accused was identified.