Celebrations erupt at AAP office, Sisodia's residence after Delhi ex-deputy CM gets bail

New Delhi: Celebrations broke out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office as well as residence of Manish Sisodia, minutes after the former deputy chief minister of Delhi got bail by the Supreme Court on Friday.

Sisodia will walk out of jail 17 months after being arrested in connection to the excise policy case. At his residence, Sisodia's wife Seema Sisodia and other family members distributed sweets to visitors with smiling faces. Party leaders and workers started streaming in at the AAP headquarters on DDU Marg with the premises reverberating with drum beats. Several party leaders, including minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, distributed sweets to people who gathered there.

Senior AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi broke down while sharing the news of Sisodia's bail during the inauguration ceremony of a school in Naseerpur. The AAP said the Supreme Court verdict granting bail to Sisodia was a "victory of truth" and hoped that other jailed leaders of the party "will also get justice".

The apex court on Friday granted bail to Sisodia in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam, noting that he has been in custody for 17 months.