CEC gives tree-cutting nod for Barapullah Phase 3 flyover

NEW DELHI: The connectivity between East and South Delhi is set to reduce with the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) granting tree-cutting permission required to complete the construction of Barapullah Phase-3 flyover, government officials said on Monday.

The project has been under construction since 2015 and has had several cost escalations and missed deadlines.

The officials said that more than 90 per cent of the work at the site has been completed and around 333 trees will need to be felled, including the transplanting of 84 trees that would be transplanted to another location, to complete the project.

The CEC is a five-member committee formulated by the Supreme Court of India to monitor afforestation and tree-cutting permissions.

PWD Minister Parvesh Verma visited the site twice in four months. Barapullah Phase-III, linking Mayur Vihar-I to AIIMS, will open within a year, easing NH-24–DND–Ring Road congestion. The 3.5 km extradosed corridor includes three lanes each way, cycle tracks, footpaths, and environmental safeguards, costing Rs 1,330 crore.