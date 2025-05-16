CEA report: Capital leads nation in power consumption for EV charging

New Delhi: The national Capital accounted for over 40 per cent of India’s total power consumption at electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in 2024-25 till February, according to a new report.

Released by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) by crunching data from April last year till this February, the report showed that Delhi led the nation on this front, with Maharashtra a distant second.

India’s total electricity consumption at EV charging stations during this period was 763 million units (MUs). The report is based on the data submitted by various utilities.

“In 2024-25 till February, Delhi had the maximum electric vehicles electricity consumption (306.02 MUs, 40.11 per cent) followed by Maharashtra (192.28 MUs, 25.2 per cent), Karnataka (64.66 MUs, 8.48 per cent), and Gujarat (58.31 MUs, 7.64 per cent),” the report showed.

A combined group of other states accounted for the remaining 18.6 per cent of power consumption for electric vehicle charging.

In Delhi, the total electricity consumption by EV charging stations along with heavy-duty charging stations in February 2025 was 83.30 MU, whereas it was 52.88 MU in April 2024.

Delhi power discom BSES has facilitated the installation of nearly 5,000 EV charging points at more than 2,000 locations in Delhi, building a strong and distributed charging network. The data on energy consumption at these EV charging stations is important for load forecasting, distribution system planning and integrated resource planning in the country, according to the report.

With agency inputs