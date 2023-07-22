CDRI to launch 1st edition of its Biennial Report on Global Infrastructure Resilience in Sept

New Delhi: The Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) will launch the first edition of its Biennial Report on Global Infrastructure Resilience in September 2023, it said in an official statement. It will focus on the critical and multi-faceted challenges posed to disaster and climate-resilient infrastructure, with a thematic focus on nature-based solutions. CDRI has engaged the United Nations Development Programme as the coordinating agency for developing the report.



A core initiative of the report is the probabilistic risk assessment covering global infrastructure sectors — which are expected to inform planning, decision-making, and investment in disaster and climate-resilient infrastructure by providing credible and fully comparable probabilistic risk metrics that cover every country and territory in the world.

It also comprises thematic chapters on nature-based solutions, financing for resilient infrastructure and a proposal to monitor future progress. It is coordinated by Dr Andrew Maskrey with the support of Dr Bina Desai and has been developed in collaboration with a large number of institutions and authors across six chapters.