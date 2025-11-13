CCTV visual shows precise moment of Red Fort explosion

New Delhi: A CCTV footage that captured the exact moment of the powerful explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort surfaced on Wednesday.

The visual, which was recorded by a surveillance camera installed at the Red Fort crossing, showed busy traffic movements before a sudden fireball engulfed the screen.

The blast, which occurred around 6.50 pm on Monday, appeared like a red balloon bursting, followed by chaos and panic as people run for cover.

The CCTV recording corroborated the time of the explosion that investigators established earlier. The car is believed to have been driven by Dr Umar Nabi.