CCTV, Hosp memo, family statements deepen mystery of dowry murder case

New Delhi: Fresh evidence, including a hospital memo citing a gas cylinder blast, CCTV footage of husband Vipin Bhati and individual statements, have deepened the mystery in the suspected dowry murder of 26-year-old Nikki Bhati who was allegedly set ablaze in Greater Noida’s Sirsa village on August 21.

A CCTV clip from outside a shop near the Bhati family’s home, claimed to be of the time when the incident happened, shows a man, identified by locals as Vipin, standing behind a parked car, suddenly running and then hurrying back. Moments later, an elderly man and neighbours are seen rushing towards the house and the women appear visibly panicked. Police said the footage is part of the ongoing investigation but stressed that its authenticity has notyet been established.

“It is a part of our investigation. Whatever facts come out, action will be taken accordingly. The investigation will cover all possible angles and suitable action will follow upon its completion,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Sudheer Kumar stated.

According to police, Nikki was beaten, doused in a flammable liquid, and set on fire at her Sirsa home. She succumbed to her injuries while being taken to a Delhi hospital. Disturbing videos of her final moments, reportedly filmed by her elder sister Kanchan, have been widely circulated online.

Vipin, his parents Satveer and Daya, and brother Rohit have been arrested. Vipin was shot in the leg on Sunday while allegedly trying to escape police custody. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought a time-bound probe, strict action against the accused, and security for Nikki’s family and witnesses.

Her family alleges she was tortured for dowry since her 2016 marriage, though they had given a Scorpio SUV, motorcycle, and jewellery. They claim she was later pressured for Rs 36 lakh and a luxury car.

The memo from the private hospital where Nikki was first admitted states in Hindi: “Ghar par gas cylinder fatne se mareej ko kaafi gambheer roop se jal gaya hai” (The patient has suffered severe burn injuries due to a gas cylinder

explosion at home.)”

It adds that Nikki was brought in by Devendra, a relative (bua’s son), and was in critical condition.

However, Kanchan, according to the FIR, alleged that Nikki was deliberately set ablaze. She complained that she and Nikki were married according to Hindu rituals “without any dowry” and that her sister was attacked by

Vipin and his family.

“My mother-in-law Daya gave Vipin a flammable item, then Vipin poured it on my sister Nikki,” Kanchan stated. “When I objected, they beat me, and at that moment, my husband Rohit, mother-in-law Daya, and father-in-law

Satveer were present.”

Kanchan added, “The incident was at about 5:30 pm on August 21. The condition of my sister was serious, so with the help of a neighbour, I took her to Fortis Hospital, Acchher, Greater Noida. From there, she was referred to Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi.”

Devendra, Vipin’s cousin, said that Vipin and his father were at the shop around 5:45 PM. “I saw Vipin, he ran very fast towards home and returned very soon. He told me about the incident,” he said.

“After that I took Nikki to Fortis Hospital, along with Vipin’s father and mother. In the car, Nikki was only asking for water. She was also saying that she was feeling suffocated,” Devendra added, noting that the CCTV footage corroborated Vipin’s presence at the shop moments earlier.

Meanwhile, Nikki’s father, Bhikari Singh, has demanded the harshest punishment for Vipin. “Their house should be bulldozed and he should be hanged,” Singh said, appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for justice.

He also rejected allegations that Nikki’s killing was linked to her and her sister’s social media activity, claiming, “Vipin’s mother used Instagram too, reels are not the reason

for the killing of Nikki.”

About the sisters’ beauty parlour, Singh added, “I gave Rs 1.5 lakh to my daughters to open a beauty parlour. My daughters were running the parlour and educating their children.” The FIR in the case was registered at Kasna police station on August 22 under sections 103(1) (murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 61(2) (attempt to commit offences punishable with life imprisonment) of the

Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police said all leads, including the hospital memo, FIR statements, and CCTV footage, are being thoroughly examined.