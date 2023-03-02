CCTV footage leak: Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar writes to Delhi L-G

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has levelled yet another serious allegation against jail officials. Reportedly, he has already filed a complaint to L-G VK Saxena regarding the leakage of CCTV footage. Chandrashekhar has demanded an inquiry into this case. He is currently lodged in Delhi’s Mandoli jail where he claims that the CCTV footage of the jail is a security breach.

He further alleged that Assistant Superintendent Deepak Sharma and Deputy Superintendent Jai Singh of the Mandoli jail were behind it. In the letter, Sukesh accused both the prison officials of threatening and mentally harassing him to withdraw his statement given before the EOW of the Delhi Police. He further claimed that Deepak Sharma and Jai Singh called him day after the raid and told him that he had exposed Satyendar Jain.

Sukesh also claims that many prisoners have already levelled allegations against Deepak Sharma in the past as well. Till now, no concrete action has been taken against him. Sukesh mentioned in his letter, “Deepak Sharma wants to work in the movie. They keep pressuring me for this. He even took Rs 30 lakh from me for bodybuilding. Not only this, both took about Rs 5 lakh as protection money from me. Many other prisoners have also made many complaints against Deepak Sharma. I demand that the Anti-Corruption Bureau investigate both officers.”

Sharma’s profile shows that he does bodybuilding and his house is near Mandoli jail. It is alleged that the jailer has had close relations with many anti-social elements also. Meanwhile, the letter to L-G and Sukesh’s allegation have already created a stir in the jail administration. Experts suggest that if Sukesh’s allegations are proven to be wrong then strict action should be taken against him. However, Sukesh has earlier made complaints against many officials and ministers. He exposed most people, and according to his lawyer, he exposes only those people who according to him do wrong.

Earlier after his allegations, a case was registered against the jail officials and the Director General of Delhi prisons was suspended. Now, Sukesh has again botched the ‘letter bomb’. However, Tihar Jail DG Sanjay Beniwal said, “This is a very serious allegation. We are investigating.”