CBSE results: 95% students clear class 10, 12 board in city

NEW DELHI: Girls outperformed boys in Delhi as the city recorded a combined pass percentage of 95 in the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams, with girls achieving 96.71 per cent in Class 12 and 95.71 per cent in Class 10. The overall pass percentage stood at 95.18 for Class 12 and 95.14 for Class 10. East and West Delhi posted pass rates of 95.6 and 95.7 per cent respectively. Government and private schools reported strong performances, with some achieving near-perfect results.

Compared to 2023–24, Delhi’s Class 12 pass percentage rose from 87.98 to 95.18 per cent, while Class 10 saw a rise from 93.56 to 95.14 per cent. Students scored full marks in subjects like English, Maths, Psychology, and Computer Science. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta congratulated the achievers, attributing their success to hard work and perseverance. She also encouraged those who fell short to stay resilient, noting that setbacks do not define potential and urging them to remain committed to their goals. The results, announced by CBSE on Tuesday, reflect steady academic progress across the Capital.