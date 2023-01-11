CBSE bags Digital India Award 2022

President Droupadi Murmu, recently conferred the Digital India Award 2022 – Gold to CBSE in the Data Sharing and Use for Socio Economic Development category. CBSE’s pioneering IT initiative Digital Academic Repository – Parinam Manjusha – was selected for the Gold category.

Dr Antriksh Johri, Director (IT & Projects) along with Kamal Kumar Khandelwal, JS(IT) received the award in the presence of the Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Parinam Manjusha, is first of its kind online repository as a single source of result data developed and implemented by IT Department, CBSE and integrated with National eGovernance Division’s (NeGD) Digi Locker.

Result data of board examinees of the last twenty-two years (2001-2022) and CTET examinees of five years (2018-2022) is available for download of academic documents by students and just-in-time verification by admissions and counselling bodies, higher education institutions, and employers. The Board further plans to upload legacy results from 1975 onwards in this repository.

The depository will help students in fetching their old degrees and documents faster, rather than following the old process, which takes longer in physical access mode.