CBIC wins top prize at IITF for public outreach

New Delhi: In acknowledgement of its comprehensive outreach efforts, innovative public engagement formats and inclusive communication strategy, the GST & Customs pavilion has bagged the gold prize in the ‘public outreach and communication’ category at India International Trade Fair 2025 (IITF) here on Thursday. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) successfully showcased its flagship GST & Customs pavilion at the IITF from November 14 to 27. The pavilion aimed at deepening public understanding of the Government of India’s latest reforms in indirect taxation and trade facilitation.