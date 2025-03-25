CBI, WCCB nab 2 for possessing 65 protected turtles

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in association with the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), has arrested two persons in illegal possession of 65 protected turtles, comprising Indian Roofed Turtles and Spotted Pond Turtles, both of which are covered under Schedule-I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Acting on certain intelligence, a CBI team, along with WCCB officials, intercepted Mohd. Farman and Shivam Bhandari, who were in illegal possession, transportation, and trade of these endangered species. The two were booked under Sections 51, 39, 44, 48A, 49, and 49B of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

The officials seized 50 Indian Roofed Turtles (Pangshura tecta) and 15 Spotted Pond Turtles (Geoclemys hamiltonii) from the suspect. As the turtles were alive when seized, they were handed over to Delhi Zoo for proper care and rehabilitation.

CBI sources confirmed that there is an in-depth inquiry on to establish the source of the wildlife trade, possible cross-border smuggling network, and finance connections against the accused. Officials are presently engaged in building backward and forward linkages, following the money trail, and unmasking others in this illicit wildlife trade.”