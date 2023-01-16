‘CBI trying to maliciously frame me in excise case’

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisoida on Sunday alleged that the CBI was trying to “maliciously” frame him and seized his computer to falsely implicate him in the Delhi excise policy case.



A CBI team descended on the office of Sisodia on Saturday to seek some records related to the Delhi excise policy case. In an official statement issued on Sunday, Sisodia said, “it appears that there is a scope for implanting, deleting and editing the record in the seized CPU by the team of the CBI for making a frivolous case against me.”

“In the absence of recording ‘HASH VALUE’ during the seizure, the CBI can change the record in the seized CPU as per its convenience to maliciously frame me.

“I have clear apprehension that the CBI has seized the CPU to destroy the confidential files/documents stored therein and will implant/edit files in the CPU and use the same to falsely implicate me as my name is not in the CBI chargesheet as an accused with respect to the afore-mention case,” he claimed.

‘Hash Value’ is essentially an electronic fingerprint. The data within a file is represented through a cryptographic algorithm as a value known as Hash Value. It is a string of data variables. Hash Value is the key to determining and validating the integrity of the data in question.

“Though the CBI/ED investigation in the Excise matter has been going on since last August, 2022, it has not led to discovery of any material against me. However, CBI is still continuing with its fishing and roving inquiry in the matter even after the charge sheet has been filed.

“This act clearly demonstrates that no procedural safeguards were complied which would have ensured integrity of electronic documents as mandated under the CBI Manual & IT Act. Therefore, the seizure of the electronic evidence yesterday (Saturday), has lost its authenticity and integrity in the eyes of law,” Sisodia added.

The senior AAP leader, who is facing a CBI probe under corruption charges for allegedly tweaking Delhi’s now-scrapped liquor policy in favour of dealers, said his office was closed since it was a second Saturday.

“Some CBI official telephonically informed my PS (personal secretary) to come to the office and open the same. When my PS reached the office at around 3 pm, he saw that a team of CBI officials was already present at my office,” Sisodia said in the statement. The CBI officials allegedly asked him to open the office and to take them to the conference room.

“As they reached the conference room, they saw a computer installed therein, asked my PS to switch it on, assessed the same, and, forthwith, handed over a notice...

“As per the notice, the secretary was requested to produce the CPU of the system installed in my conference room. Thereafter, the CPU from the conference room of my office was seized without following the due procedure laid down,” Sisodia alleged in his statement.

The minister also alleged that the notice given to his personal secretary was handwritten.

“The said conduct/act of the CBI Officials also shows their malice whereby the notice was given and immediately the said property was seized that too without following the guidelines,” he said.

The probe agency, however, has rejected Sisodia’s claims. “During any search or seizure, the CBI follows the procedure as per the letter of the law,” a CBI spokesperson said on Sunday.