CBI takes action, arrests three in peacock feather trafficking case

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has swiftly acted, apprehending three individuals suspected of involvement in the trafficking of peacock feathers, a case sparking concerns about the protection of India’s national bird.



Prompted by a complaint, the CBI initiated an investigation into four suspects based in Delhi and others whose identities remain unknown. The accusation centers on the alleged trafficking of peacock feathers to Bangkok. Notably, the peacock holds the revered status of India’s national bird, and the illegal plucking of its feathers often leads to the demise of these magnificent creatures, a practice strictly prohibited under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972. Reports indicate that the accused were found in possession of around 125 kilograms of peacock feathers, highlighting the magnitude of the illicit trade. As the investigation progresses, efforts are underway to uncover various aspects of the case, including identifying the syndicate involved in this reprehensible trade.