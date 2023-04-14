CBI summon won’t stop Kejriwal’s fight against corruption

New Delhi: Hours after the CBI summoned Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP on Friday alleged that the BJP was conspiring to arrest the Delhi chief minister in the “fabricated” excise policy case, and stressed that their fight against corruption won’t be hampered. The BJP welcomed the CBI move, claiming that it had been saying all along that Kejriwal was the “mastermind of the liquor scam”.



Addressing a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the Delhi chief minister will appear before the CBI on April 16.

The CBI has summoned Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy scam case on April 16, officials said on Friday.

Kejriwal has been asked to be present at the agency headquarters at 11 AM to answer queries of the investigating team, they said.

The central probe agency has already arrested former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the case.

It is alleged that the Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP. The policy was later scrapped.