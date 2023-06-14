CBI registers FIR in AIIMS nursing recruitment exam paper leak

New Delhi: The CBI has registered a case in connection with the alleged leak of question papers of a nursing officer recruitment examination conducted by the AIIMS-Delhi on June 3, officials said on Tuesday.

The federal agency has booked the Mohali-based Gian Jyoti Institute of Management and Technology and one Ritu in connection with the alleged leak, they said.

The Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET-4) was conducted for the appointment of nursing officers to all the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and four other Delhi hospitals. Screenshots of the question papers surfaced on social media on the day of the examination, triggering speculation of the paper leak, they said.

The analysis of screenshots showed the console of a candidate named Ritu, who was allocated the centre at Gian Jyoti Institute of Management and Technology, they said.