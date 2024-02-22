CBI raids ex-Guv Satyapal Malik’s house, 29 other locations in corruption case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids at the residence of former governor Satyapal Malik and 29 other locations in Delhi, Jammu, Srinagar, Gurugram, Mumbai, Baghpat, Noida, Patna, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Barmer, Nagaur and Chandigarh on Thursday. The action was taken in connection with the Kiru Hydroelectric Project corruption case. During his tenure as governor, Satyapal Malik claimed that he was offered a bribe of Rs. 300 crore to clear two files related to the hydroelectric project.

During searches evidence of huge cash deposits, investment in fixed deposits, investment in properties in various cities, digital & documentary evidence, etc. have been recovered, the CBI said.

Before this, on July 6, 2022, there were raids at 16 locations across the country in connection with the Kiru Hydroelectric Project. After the raids on Thursday, Malik posted on X saying that he is the son of a farmer and is not afraid of raids.

Satyapal Malik said in a program in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan on October 17, 2021, that he was offered crores of rupees when he was the governor of J&K. During that time, he had received two files. One was of a big industrialist and the other of a person who was a minister in the coalition government of Mehbooba Mufti and BJP.

Malik had said that his secretaries had told him that there was corruption in it, after which he had canceled both the deals. Malik also said that he was offered 150-150 crores for both files. He had said, ‘I said that I have come with five kurta-pajamas and I will go back with only that. When CBI asks, I will also tell the names of those who offered me this deal.’

CBI had registered two FIRs in this case. The first FIR is related to alleged corruption in issuing a contract worth about 60 crore rupees. This amount was allegedly taken as a bribe from an insurance company to award the contract for the Jammu and Kashmir Employee Health Care Insurance Scheme in 2017-18.

The second FIR is related to alleged corruption in awarding a contract worth Rs 2,200 crores to a private firm for civil works of the Kiru Hydro Power Project (HEP) in 2019. CBI is investigating both these cases.

Satyapal Malik has been constantly targeting the Central government on various issues.

After the end of the farmers’ agitation in 2021, he said that the protest of the farmers was over, not the agitation. He also made sharp comments when there was no condolence message from the Prime Minister on the death of farmers. He had said that the debt of the farmers should be waived.

After his retirement, Malik had talked about fighting for the farmers. Meanwhile, his statements related to bribery offers, presidential elections, and the BJP’s victory in Uttar Pradesh were also discussed.