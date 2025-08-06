CBI nabs MCD official for accepting ₹50,000 bribe

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday apprehended Dal Chand, an Upper Division Clerk (UDC) at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) Najafgarh Zone office, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 to release a gratuity payment. According to a statement issued by the CBI, the accused demanded 10 per cent of a gratuity amount — Rs 8,38,565 — from a complainant as illegal gratification. The bribe was allegedly sought to facilitate the release of the pending gratuity dues, with Dal Chand purportedly threatening to withhold the remaining balance if the bribe was not paid.

Following negotiations, the clerk reportedly agreed to accept Rs 50,000 for both processing the already due amount and ensuring the release of the balance. Acting on the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and caught Dal Chand red-handed while he was accepting the bribe on August 4. He was immediately taken into custody. The agency has registered a case and further investigations are underway.