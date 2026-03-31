CBI nabs MCD officer taking Rs 4 lakh bribe

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two senior Municipal Corporation of Delhi officials in connection with an alleged bribery case in the Shahdara North Zone.



The accused include Administrative Officer Devanshu Gautam and Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Mishra. The arrests followed coordinated raids after complaints from local business owners about demands for illicit payments for routine approvals. On Tuesday, Gautam was charged with allegedly seeking Rs 4 lakh to influence an official report. The payment was purportedly routed on behalf of Mishra to secure favourable treatment.

Acting on the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and caught Gautam while allegedly accepting the bribe. Subsequent investigation indicated Mishra’s involvement in the case. Both officials have been detained, and charges including criminal conspiracy and abuse of public office are likely. Further investigation is underway.