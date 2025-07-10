CBI nabs Delhi Police official for taking bribe

NEW DELHI: The CBI has arrested a Delhi Police assistant sub inspector (ASI) for allegedly taking bribe from a vegetable vendor for allowing him to run his shop in Dwarka area, officials said Wednesday.

ASI Subhash Chandra and Head Constable Omveer Lamba, posted in Dwarka North allegedly demanded a Rs 50,000 bribe from shopkeeper for allowing him and his friend to run their business in the market, the CBI said.

The police officials were also stated to have demanded a monthly bribe of Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000. “After negotiation, both the accused agreed to accept bribe amount of Rs 35,000 upfront and Rs 2,000 per person on monthly basis from the complainant. The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused ASI red-handed,” the CBI spokesperson in a statement said.