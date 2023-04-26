CBI launches probe into ‘irregularities’ in hirings in civic bodies

kolkata: On the basis of authorisation from the Calcutta High Court, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has officially launched a probe into alleged irregularities in recruitment to various municipal bodies in the state.



The CBI has also filed an FIR before starting its probe. One of the prime accused in this case is the real estate promoter Ayan Sil who was initially arrested in connection with the multi-crore teacher recruitment scam in the state.

On April 21, Calcutta HC’s single-judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay gave clearance to CBI to launch an investigation into the matter.

It is learnt that the Central probe agency has been asked to submit a preliminary report by April 28.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had first stumbled across evidence during their search at the Salt Lake property of promoter Ayan Sil in connection with the teachers’ recruitment scam.

The ED sleuths reportedly uncovered a number of crucial documents relating to copies of advertisements for recruitment for different positions in different municipalities in the state and even some copies of appointment letters.

It is learnt from sources that ED has also sought from CBI a copy of the FIR filed by the latter.

The sources also said that once it gets a copy of the, the ED could file an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in this matter.

Meanwhile, Urban Development and Municipal Affairs (UDMA) department minister Firhad Hakim had ordered an internal departmental inquiry.

He said it is to be seen whether any documents or files are there that indicate any irregularities in the recruitment process to the municipal bodies.

The BJP’s leader of Murshidabad (South) Sankharavh Sarkar recently alleged that TMC’s Murshidabad leader Abu Taher Khan had proposed six names with roll numbers and other details in a letter to Firhad Hakim for jobs in KMC. Khan has, however, rubbished the allegations.

Firhad Hakim said this was an apparent attempt to malign his reputation.

Earlier, Firhad Hakim had said people get jobs by giving exams. Hakim further added: “If ever any evidence of corruption is found against me, the need for a CBI probe will not arise since I will sacrifice myself before that.”