CBI justifies Delhi CM Kejriwal’s arrest in SC

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday defended in the Supreme Court the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying it was necessary as he chose to remain “evasive and non-cooperative” in his replies to questions about his role in the alleged excise policy scam.

In its detailed affidavit filed in response to Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by the central agency, the CBI alleged all critical decisions in the formulation of the now- scrapped excise policy were taken at his behest with the connivance of the then deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

Claiming that Kejriwal was attempting to “politically sensationalise” the case, the CBI said he was involved in the criminal conspiracy in the formulation and implementation of the excise policy, and his arrest on June 26 was necessary for a just conclusion of the probe as he was “purposely derailing” the investigation.

“The necessity to arrest also arose based on the materials on record and since the petitioner chose to remain evasive and non-cooperative during his examination on June 25,” the affidavit said.

The CBI’s affidavit was taken on record by a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan, which posted the matter for further hearing on September 5.

“It is most respectfully submitted that the influence and clout of the petitioner is evident, and he commands influence not only over the Government of GNCT of Delhi being the Chief Minister, but also over any or all relevant decisions, activities concerning the Aam Aadmi Party, being its supremo and national convenor. He enjoys a close nexus with the officials and bureaucrats,” the agency said.

It added Kejriwal has also been confronted with sensitive documents and statements of witnesses during his custodial interrogation, and having such knowledge, he is likely to influence the witnesses.

The federal probe agency said Kejriwal was not entitled to parity with the other co-accused considering his role in the criminal conspiracy in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, more specifically when any or all decisions of the government and the party were taken only as per his directions.

“Even otherwise, bail granted to co-accused has no bearing on a petition challenging the legality of the arrest of the petitioner,” it said, adding that Kejriwal’s release on bail will “gravely prejudice” the trial of the case, which is at an initial stage and key witnesses are yet to depose.