CBI files supplementary chargesheet against BRS leader Kavitha

New Delhi: The CBI on Friday filed a supplementary chargesheet in a Delhi court against BRS leader K Kavitha in the corruption case linked to the alleged excise scam, claiming there was sufficient evidence to prosecute her in the matter.

The central probe agency filed the final report before Special CBI Judge Kaveri Baweja, who will take cognisance of the matter on July 6.

The judge also extended the judicial custody of Kavitha, a member of the Telangana Legislative Council, till June 21 in the case. The chargesheet was filed under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The agency also said in its report that the investigation was still going on and it may file another supplementary charge sheet in the matter. The daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao was arrested by the CBI Tihar Jail in April, where she was lodged after her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case related to the alleged scam.

The ED arrested Kavitha (46) from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15, and she was in judicial custody in the case. Kavitha is currently in judicial custody (JC) in both the cases.

CBI officials had questioned Kavitha inside the prison after obtaining permission from a special court. The BRS leader was asked about the WhatsApp chats recovered from co-accused Buchi Babu’s phone and documents related to a land deal, after which an amount of Rs 100 crore was allegedly paid to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in kickbacks to swing the excise policy for the national Capital in favour of a liquor lobby.