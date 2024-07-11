CBI charges RML hospital cardiologist, suppliers in bribery case

NEW DELHI: The CBI has filed a charge sheet against Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital cardiologist Parvatagouda Channappagouda, middlemen and surgical equipment suppliers in connection with the alleged bribery in recommending their stents, officials said Wednesday. In addition to Assistant Professor Parvatagouda, the CBI has also named equipment suppliers Naresh Nagpal of Nagpal Technologies, Abrar Ahmed of Scienmed, sales manager of Biotroniks Akarshan Gulati and his colleague Monika Sinha, and others.



In its charge sheet, filed within 60 days of busting the alleged bribery ring at the RML Hospital, the agency invoked IPC section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act pertaining to bribery.

On May 9, the CBI busted a bribery ring at RML Hospital, arresting nine individuals, including cardiologist Parvatagouda.

Others arrested were cardiology Prof Ajay Raj, clerks Bhuval Jaiswal, and Sanjay Kumar, Cath Lab in-charge Rajnish Kumar, middleman Vikas Kumar, and suppliers Naresh Nagpal, Bharat Singh Dalal, and Abrar Ahmed. The CBI alleges Parvatagouda collected bribes from equipment suppliers to recommend their products, demanding payments urgently before his summer vacation. With agency inputs