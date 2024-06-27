CBI caught red-handed lying in court: AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a scathing attack on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), accusing it of fabricating statements to malign Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.



Senior AAP leader Jasmine Shah denounced the CBI’s claim in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court that Kejriwal had shifted blame onto Manish Sisodia in a supposed liquor scam case.

Jasmine Shah asserted, “The CBI was caught red-handed lying in front of the court. Today, the judge confirmed that CM Arvind Kejriwal has not given any such statement, exposing the CBI’s falsehoods.”

Kejriwal himself challenged the CBI’s assertion in court, declaring, “I never made such statement. Manish Sisodia, myself, and the entire AAP

are innocent.”

The AAP leader accused the BJP of orchestrating the legal manoeuvres against them, stating, “ED-CBI are being used only to tarnish the image of AAP leaders. Today, this truth has been revealed in court.”

Shah emphasised the political nature of the accusations, alleging, “On the orders of BJP, ED-CBI have made this fake case to keep Arvind Kejriwal in jail and finish AAP.”

The hearing at Rouse Avenue Court saw intense arguments between the AAP’s legal team and the CBI, with the judge reserving the order for further consideration.

“Today these people have been completely exposed. The ED-CBI has become only the political mouthpiece of the BJP. This truth has come before the country,” Shah proclaimed.

Responding to media queries, Shah criticised the continual legal scrutiny faced by Kejriwal, labelling it as political persecution. “They do not want CM Arvind Kejriwal to get justice,” he added.

The AAP remains steadfast in its stance that the

charges are fabricated, expressing confidence in the judicial process. Shah concluded, “Truth will prevail. This exposes how the BJP is undermining democracy to eliminate political opposition.”

The case underscores ongoing tensions between AAP-led Delhi government and the central authorities, casting a spotlight on the contentious relationship amidst allegations of misuse of federal agencies for political gain.

After the CBI formally arrested Kejriwal, his wife Sunita claimed that the entire system is trying to ensure that her husband does not come out of jail and that this is akin to “dictatorship” and “emergency”.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre of getting Kejriwal arrested by the CBI in a “fake case”.

Hitting back at the AAP, the BJP said it is shocking to see the Kejriwal government indulging in “melodrama” to divert the attention of Delhiites from the water crisis in the capital.

Addressing a press conference here, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said he will talk to INDIA bloc leaders over Kejriwal’s arrest and request them to raise the issue in Parliament.

“I appeal to the INDIA bloc parties to raise the issue of Kejriwal’s arrest in Parliament. We are talking to other opposition parties. I have also talked to Uddhav Thackeray. I will talk to Congress leaders. It is a misuse of probe agencies. All the opposition parties will be requested to raise the issue in Parliament,” he said. The Rajya Sabha MP was asked about the AAP’s differences with the Congress

and the latter criticising the Kejriwal-led party over issues related to Delhi.

“There can be differences at the state level, but we are together at the national level on the issues of the Constitution, democracy and misuse of probe agencies by the BJP against opposition parties,” he said.

Singh alleged that the CBI is working with ill-will and political malice against AAP leaders at the BJP’s instance.

“The CBI and ED are probing the so-called liquor scam for two years and saying many things without any evidence. The Supreme Court granted interim bail to Kejriwal, saying he is not a habitual offender and does not pose a threat to the society.

“The trial court said there was no evidence of money spent in the Goa polls and there was no money trail. It said the ED was working with bias against Kejriwal,” he said.

In a post in Hindi on X, Sunita Kejriwal said her husband got bail on June 20 in the excise policy-linked money-laundering case, but the Enforcement Directorate (ED) immediately got a stay order from the court.

“The very next day, the CBI made him an accused. And today, he was arrested. The whole system is trying to ensure that the man does not come out of jail. This is not law. This is dictatorship, this is emergency,” she said.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said it is shocking to see the AAP government indulging in melodrama to divert the attention of Delhiites from the prevailing water crisis in the city.