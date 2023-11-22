CBI busts major cybercrime module, Rs 2.2 crore cash seized during searches at 24 locations

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has dismantled a major module of cyber-enabled crimes aimed at extorting payments from foreign nationals. The operation, conducted across 24 locations in multiple states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Gujarat, resulted in the recovery of approximately Rs 2.2 crore in cash, foreign currency, cryptocurrency accounts, property papers, and other crucial pieces of evidence, the CBI informed on Wednesday.

The case, initiated on July 7, 2022, exposed a network of call centres in India collaborating with a Gujarat-based VOIP company to orchestrate a multitude of fraudulent calls targeting citizens of the USA. The accused allegedly impersonated various US federal entities, including the Federal Grant Department, IRS, SSA, CRA, and ATO, utilising VOIP calls to deceive victims. The modus operandi involved sending robo/audio calls, posing as officials from US federal departments, and coercing payments under the pretext of fees, fines, or penalties, the officials said.

The initial phase of investigations, conducted under CBI’s Operation Chakra in October 2022, led to searches at 11 call centres. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) also shared information with the CBI, revealing that the accused in this case had previously faced indictments in the USA for similar fraudulent activities against US citizens.

A chargesheet had been filed earlier by the CBI against one of the accused, but further inquiries uncovered the involvement of a private individual, a private company, and their associates in perpetrating large-scale fraud against foreign nationals. This fraudulent activity was facilitated by the services of a Gujarat-based private company.

The officials also mentioned that “the CBI remains committed to identifying and dismantling any transnational cyber fraud networks

operating from India, collaborating closely with international counterparts. The investigation is ongoing, reflecting

the agency’s dedication to tackling cybercrime on a

global scale.”