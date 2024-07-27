CBI busts cyber crime network in Gurugram

NEW DELHI: The CBI has arrested 43 people during a crackdown on a Gurugram-based call centre, nabbing the suspected cyber criminals live in the act of defrauding foreign nationals by promising to address issues with their computers, officials said Friday.

The CBI has booked a company, Innocent Technology (OPC) Pvt Ltd which runs from Gurgram’s DLF Cyber City, and raided its premises as part of the agency’s ongoing Operation CHAKRA-III aimed at dismantling sophisticated cyber-enabled financial crime network operating across multiple countries since 2022.

A total of seven locations in Delhi and its posh suburbs of Noida and Gurugram were searched.

During the operation, a task force comprising cybercrime domain experts swiftly descended on the call centre, capturing several employees engaged in live cyber crime activities, resulting in the interception of substantial incriminating evidence.

“The CBI is actively coordinating with the FBI and law enforcement agencies across various nations via Interpol to pursue leads for further action,” a CBI spokesperson said in a statement on Friday.

The central agency seized 130 computer hard disks, 65 mobile phones, five laptops, incriminating documents, financial transaction details, call recordings, victim particulars, and transcripts used in victim targeting.

Call center employees pretending to be cybersecurity experts targeted victims abroad by tricking them into clicking pop-ups that installed malicious software. Victims were then coerced into paying for system restoration, with the funds funneled from various countries to Hong Kong. The CBI discovered that these transnational cybercrimes were coordinated from a call center in DLF Cyber City.