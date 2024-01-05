CBI arrests Sub-Inspector for accepting Rs 20K bribe

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken into custody Sub-Inspector Harbhans Lal of Sagarpur Police Station, Delhi, on charges of soliciting and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a complainant, officials said on Friday.



This action was initiated following a filed complaint alleging that the accused officer demanded a substantial sum of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant. The demand was purportedly made to refrain from arresting the complainant and his relatives in connection with a case registered at Sagarpur Police Station.

After negotiations, the Sub-Inspector purportedly agreed to accept an initial bribe of Rs 20,000, CBI mentioned.

The CBI, in response to this complaint, orchestrated a trap to apprehend the accused Sub-Inspector. The operation resulted in catching the officer red-handed while demanding and receiving the specified bribe amount from the complainant.

Simultaneous searches were conducted at the premises linked to the accused officer as part of the ongoing investigation.

The case remains under investigation as authorities delve deeper into the matter.