CBI arrests sales tax officer for bribery

NEW DELHI: The CBI has arrested a sales tax officer of the Delhi government for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 40,000 from a tax consultant for helping his client, officials said Thursday.

Sunil, Sales Tax Officer Class-II posted at ward number 95, zone-eight, Delhi

government had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a tax consultant to resolve an Input Tax Credit

(ITC) issue.

“After negotiation, the accused reduced the demand and agreed to accept the bribe of not less than Rs 40,000,” a CBI spokesperson said.

CBI arrested Sunil redhanded while accepting the bribe. Searches were conducted at his residential and office premises in Delhi.