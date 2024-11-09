CBI arrests DUSIB legal officer for accepting Rs 5L bribe; Rs 3.79 cr cash seized in search

NEW DELHI: CBI, in a major crackdown, arrested Vijay Maggo, a legal officer with the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), GNCTD, on the charges of accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from a complainant. A search operation resulted in the seizure of cash amounting to Rs 3.79 crore. On November 4, they filed a complaint.

In this, Maggo has been accused of demanding Rs 40 lakh to unseal two shops that belonged to the complainant so that his shops would function without any obstruction.

The CBI acted fast, registering a case on November 7 against Maggo and another private individual, Satish, and another unknown person.

In a well-planned operation, CBI officers laid a trap and nabbed Maggo red-handed as he accepted Rs 5 lakh from the complainant.

The agency raided Maggo’s residence after arresting him and unearthed an enormous cash cache of Rs 3.79 crore apart from property-related documents that point to his further assets and transactions.

The new probe is to identify any other role played by Maggo along with those co-accused, Satish, among others still unknown so far. “We are trying to collect evidence in this regard and ascertain the extent of corruption involved with the accused,” CBI officials said.