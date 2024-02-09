CBI arrests Delhi Police sub-inspector for bribery

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a sub-inspector of Delhi Police in a bribery case. Vijay Kumar Bhatia, stationed at Police Station, Jamia Nagar, Delhi, was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 45,000 from a complainant, the CBI said on Thursday. The case came to light following a complaint lodged against Bhatia, alleging that he, in his capacity as the Investigating Officer (IO) of a case, had demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000. The bribe was supposedly solicited to manipulate the case against the complainant and others, as well as to prevent the arrest of the complainant’s domestic help and security guard. Prompt action by the CBI led to the laying of a trap, resulting in Bhatia’s apprehension while accepting the bribe. The accused now faces serious charges for demanding undue advantage and abusing his position for personal gain, an official mentioned.

