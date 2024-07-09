CBI arrests Delhi Police Inspector for bribery

NEW DELHI: In a significant crackdown on corruption, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehended Shri Praveen Kumar, an Inspector from the Delhi Police, posted at Jyoti Nagar police station, while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a complainant, the officials said on Tuesday.

The CBI registered the case on Monday, following allegations that Inspector Kumar had demanded a bribe of Rs. 5 lakh to settle a criminal case registered against two complainants under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989. After negotiations, the accused reduced the bribe amount to Rs 3 lakh.

-A trap was laid by the CBI, resulting in Inspector Kumar being caught red-handed while accepting Rs. 50,000/- from the complainant. Searches were conducted after the arrest.