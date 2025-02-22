CBI arrests Delhi Police ASI for taking Rs 10,000 bribe

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ram Singh of Delhi Police, who is deployed at Sunlight Colony Police Station, for taking and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a complainant.

As per the CBI, Singh was booked in a case on February 20, 2025, based on allegations that he had taken Rs 30,000 from a complainant in lieu of not taking up a complaint against the wife of the complainant. After bargaining, Singh is said to have agreed to settle for Rs 15,000. Acting on the complaint, CBI laid a trap and arrested the ASI red-handed while receiving Rs 10,000 as a part of the bribe.

The probe is underway. This case is the most recent in a string of CBI moves against corruption in the Delhi Police.

In July 2024, Hauz Khas Police Station Sub-Inspector Yudhveer Singh Yadav was arrested on charges of taking Rs 2.5 lakh to make a favourable report before the court. In the same month, Head Constables Sudhakar and Raj Kumar were caught accepting Rs 50,000 with an advance payment

of Rs 10,000.

Likewise, in November 2024, the CBI arrested three policemen from Khyala Police Station—Sub-Inspector Sudip Punia, Head Constable Ajay Kumar, and Constable Rambir—on charges of taking a bribe. They reportedly demanded Rs 2.5 lakh and accepted Rs 1 lakh from a complainant.